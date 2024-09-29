Mumbai: BMC To Trial Advanced Jellyfish Machine To Clean Banganga Tank After Pitru Paksha Rituals

Advanced Jellyfish Machine To Clean Banganga Tank |

The BMC will trial an advanced Jellyfish machine to clean the Banganga tank at Walkeshwar next week, replacing previous method. This method is crucial after the Pitru Paksha rituals, when food offerings pollute the water and lead to fish deaths. Civic officials claim the machine will efficiently restore cleanliness and reduce fish mortality during this period.

During the 16-day Pitru Paksha ritual, people pay homage to their ancestors, primarily through food offerings that are immersed in a Banganga tank. Residents have noted that the resulting pollution from these offerings causes fish deaths. To protect the fish, the BMC has taken steps in recent years, including adding clean water, removing dirty water, deploying cleaners, and providing collection containers. The BMC has also installed boards instructing people not to place food offerings directly in the water, but to dip them first and then use containers, though many ignore this advice.

The cleaning of the tank is currently done manually, with JCB machines also used to remove silt. Recently, the BMC decided to use a new robotic machine for this purpose. A trial of the machine, named "Jellyfish," was conducted at Banganga tank last Wednesday. This remote-controlled machine can travel up to one kilometer and is designed to use two to three types of nets to efficiently collect flowers, waste, and oil from the water. With a seven-hour operating capacity and an auto mode feature, the Jellyfish offers both versatility and convenience. After one final trial, a decision will be made regarding its deployment, according to a D Ward official.

Banganga Tank is an 11th century Grade-1 heritage precinct belonging to Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Temple Trust and maintained by the Maharashtra Archaeological department. Though it is close to the Arabian Sea, the rectangular step-water tank is known to store fresh water. The restoration work of the project is undertaken in two phases and expected to be complete by next year. After terminating the contract with a private contractor due to damage to the steps leading to the water body, the BMC has initiated the process of inviting new tenders for the remaining restoration work on the historic tank.