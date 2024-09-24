Mumbai: BMC Revamps Banganga Tank Restoration Plan After Contractor Controversy, Splits Work Into 3 Phases

After terminating the contract of a private contractor due to damage to the steps leading to the water body, the BMC has initiated the process of inviting new tenders for the remaining restoration work on historic Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar. This time, the contract will be divided into three segments: desilting, heritage work, and illumination. Meanwhile, the Harbour Engineering Department under the Public Works Department (PWD) will focus on reviving the 11th-century Ram Kund. However, meeting the deadline of March 2025, will be a challenge for the BMC, particularly since progress has slowed following the incident in June this year that caused damage to the steps.

The contractor damaged the heritage steps at Banganga Tank by using an excavator for desilting work on June 24, despite a ban from the project management consultant and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums. He also sublet the work without BMC approval.

BMC Commissioner Bhuhsan Gagrani along with officials inspecting Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar | FPJ

Following the incident, a criminal offense was filed against three individuals from the contractor's firm, prompting outrage among citizens and heritage activists. The contractor received a show-cause notice for the unauthorised use of heavy machinery, and the BMC swiftly repaired the damaged steps. Learning from this experience, the civic authorities have decided to split the work into separate segments rather than appointing two contractors.

"We have tackled the difficult task of removing structures that have been in the Banganga area for several years. Following the incident, we have taken extra precautions. To avoid confusion and ensure smooth execution, we will appoint one contractor solely for the tank's desilting, while separate contractors will handle the heritage aspects and illumination in the lake area. The challenging part of the project is restoration of historically important Ram Kund for which we will require several permissions. So we will be engaging the Harbour Engineering department of PWD, since they have expertise in carrying out the work," said a senior civic official.

The BMC has received Rs. 5 crore from the state Tourism Department and requested Rs. 10 crore under the 15th Finance Commission for lake restoration efforts, as per sources. Banganga Tank, an 11th-century Grade-1 heritage site associated with the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Temple Trust and maintained by the Maharashtra Archaeological Department, features 16 prominent temples, including Kashi and Kavale Math. Restoration work will focus on improving stone steps, reconstructing Deepstambhas (lamp pillars), and painting building facades uniformly. Murals and sculptures will adorn the walls of adjacent buildings in the first two phases.

The third phase will create parks, open seating areas, and public spaces inspired by Varanasi. An essential aspect of the project is the restoration of Ram Kund, located 400 meters from Banganga Tank. According to legend, Lord Rama immersed the ashes of his father, King Dashrath, in this kund n on the 13th day after his death.