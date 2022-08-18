Mumbai: BMC workers concerned over run-down condition of sweepers' colony in Goregaon | Representative Image

Mumbai civic body's sanitation workers fear staying at their homes in Goregaon's sweepers' staff quarters. The residents have expressed concerns over the dilapidated condition of the structures.

The anguished residents said that they feel the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is waiting for a big incident to happen.

Reportedly, 36 families are currently housed at the sweepers' colony at Jayprakash Nagar. The colonythat comprises of three structures was built in 1961-62.

A Mid-day report quoted a sweeper Ghanshyam Rajput as saying that the society is old and has been repaired multiple times. He further added that every day some part of the ceiling, kitchen, bathroom walls fall and it will some day hit a resident fatally injuring them.

Another resident lamented that they clean the roads yet are not given proper accomodation and added that room rent is deducted from their salary.

Safai Kamgaar Malki Ghar Committee President Bharat Solanki was also quoted as saying that officials have given assurances but nothing has happened.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr Sangita Hasnale was quoted as saying that appropriate action will be taken.