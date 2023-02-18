Mumbai: BMC undertakes major repair work of century-old arch-shaped storm water drain | File pic

Mumbai: The century-old arch-shaped storm water drains in South Mumbai have been found to be in damaged condition.

Around 14,285 metre of drains need urgent repairs to maintain smooth flow of water and to avoid any mishap. The BMC has undertaken a major maintenance work of these drains by using Geopolymer Lining trench-less technology. The work will be carried out in phases for which a tender of Rs. 11.52 crores was invited on Friday, for the reconstruction of the storm water drain.

Signs of distress including collapse

An arch-drains were constructed underneath the surface of island city during the British era. The BMC has found that during desilting work multiple cracks, displacement of bricks, some signs of distress including collapse etc are observed in some parts of the existing 495 km of drains. So to avoid any incidents of road cave-in, the BMC as per the opinion of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) will be using the Geopolymer lining technology for repair work of drains.

"Geopolymer lining will be designed assuming that existing arch storm water drains are in 100% deteriorated condition. Tenders are invited to appoint a contractual agency for execution of this work. With the use of this technology, the life of the century old drains will be enhanced by another 50 years. It will also help to increase the velocity of flow and speed of disposal of storm water during heavy rains. Since it is a trenchless technology, the work will be carried out without open excavation, so there will be no hindrance to traffic or pedestrians," said the official of the storm water drain department (SWD). The estimated cost of the work is Rs. 415.28 crore and is expected to be completed in 36 months.

