Mumbai: BMC transfers senior official for third time in one month

Another DMC officer transferred twice in a month and BMC claims that the transfers were routine.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in another spree of transfers of deputy commissioners. On Monday, the administration transferred three deputy officers–including– Harshad Kale who was transferred twice in a month and Vijay Balamwar who was holding the position of Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Zone 4 and was transferred to the DMC Central Purchase Department. This will be his third time being transferred to another department.

Balamwar was initially the in-charge of Zone 4 which includes areas such as Andheri West (K-west), Goregaon (P-south) and Malad (P-north) till August 2022 later he was transferred to the position of DMC (special charge) by September 2. A DMC special charge officer is someone who oversees departments such as law and license.

After a week, on September 7, he was again transferred back as DMC of Zone 4. Balamwar was assigned to the civic elections department within a few days, according to Indian Express.

As per the BMC circular, for the third time on Monday, he was once again transferred to the DMC of the Central Purchase Department.

According to a BMC official, these are just routine transfers, as reported by Mid-day.

Harshad Kale, former DMC of Zone 2 was also transferred from the DMC Central Purchase department to the DMC of Zone 5. The region includes Kurla (L ward), Chembur (M-West) and Govandi (M-East).

Also, another DMC officer Vishwas Shankarwar from Zone 5 was transferred to Zone 4.

