Mumbai: BMC took contract to finish Congress, says Bhai Jagtap

22 out of 29 Congress party corporators lost their wards due to reservation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 09:00 AM IST
Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap | Twitter/@BhaiJagtap1

Mumbai: Alleging that the BMC took ‘supari’ or killing contract of the Congress, city party president Bhai Jagtap on Thursday expressed his displeasure over the recent ward reservation.

"A ward demarcation process was conducted to please one political party. We have doubts, is it the Shiv Sena’s plan to harass the Congress?” he remarked, adding that 22 out of 29 party corporators lost their wards due to reservation.

