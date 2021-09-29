Mumbai: BMC to screen HIV patients for diabetes, hypertension

The BMC has decided to conduct screening of all Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patients for hypertension and diabetes, following which they will be provided medication. Their aim is to provide timely treatment. According to the BMC, there are 36,000 HIV patients in Mumbai.

Assistant project director of the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society Dr Shrikala Acharya said that they will check each and every HIV patient in the city on a regular basis. If any patient is diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes, they will be given medicines at the antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres.

“There has been a surge in hypertension and diabetes cases across the city since the pandemic, following which most are undiagnosed. This needs to be monitored on priority. So, we have started screening HIV patients,” she said.

Once these patients are diagnosed, their treatment will begin at the ART centres. “We will provide all facilities under one roof so that the HIV patients do not have to run from pillar to post for medicines,” she added.

Senior doctors said that super-infection, which typically affects those who have a highly suppressed immune system like those with HIV/AIDS or organ transplant, are increasingly seen in patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Moreover, this move will help detect patients with comorbidities.

“It is a much-needed step as most HIV patients suffer from hypertension or diabetes and they are left undiagnosed over years. The BMC’s initiative will help them get timely treatment,” said a doctor.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:45 PM IST