Mumbai: BMC to provide health details of citizens to ward-wise dispensaries

Amid anticipation of the third wave, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not leaving any stone unturned to curb the Covid cases across the city. The civic body has decided to provide the health details of citizens which they had collated during the ‘My Family, My responsibility’ survey. These details will be provided to the dispensaries and clinics of the respective wards. With this, they will ensure that the medical health team of each ward will conduct door-to-door visits to keep a tab on citizens suffering from chronic illnesses.

Civic officials said, considering the spread of the Delta Plus variant across the state, they are taking all precautions to control the spread of Covid cases in the third wave. They are also trying to ensure that people with Covid-like symptoms are diagnosed at the earliest.

“Though there has been a drop in Covid cases, we are gearing up to handle the worst situation, for which all measures and guidelines are in place. With this initiative, we want all citizens who have chronic illnesses and are vulnerable to contract Covid will be provided immediate treatment at the nearest hospital,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

He added that there are 30 lakh senior citizens who were covered in the survey last September. The complete health details of each individual were jotted down from every ward and the data was collected based on illnesses and diseases they suffered.

“We will send this data to the respective dispensaries and clinics. They will be visit these homes and monitor the health of the citizens. If any of them need hospitalization or immediate treatment, they will be admitted to the nearest hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, health officials have welcomed this initiative, stating that there is a surge in the Delta and Delta Plus variants across the state, following which all the districts have been put on alert and all the health departments need to take corrective measures before the third wave hits the city.

“Conducting door-to-door visits to keep a tab on the health of citizens and identifying patients who are vulnerable to Covid will help in controlling the cases during the third wave,” said a senior health officer from the public health department.