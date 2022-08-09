Mumbai: BMC to organize tree plantation campaign to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Following the Centre's announcement of the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghari Tiranga' campaign across the country to celebrate 75 years of Independence, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also implemented the campaign throughout Mumbai.

As a part of the campaign, BMC's Garden department will plant 3,000 trees in its 135 gardens in Mumbai from August 12 to August 15.

Jitendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Garden department said, "We are taking help of school children and NGO's like Ni-Asharay, Mumbai Green mission for the tree plantation program.

Pardeshi further said, "BMC has preferred to implant Indian origin trees which are suitable for Mumbai weather, these include, Banyan, Bawa, Bakul, Pipal trees."

Pardeshi said that they would avoid planting Gulmohar and foreign trees because these trees can be uprooted and collapsed easily. "We have many examples of last four to five years of the foreign tree collapsing," he said, adding that BMC has noticed that Indian birds don't rest or build their nests on foreign trees.

BMC has 24 nurseries in all 24 wards and has 3,000 samplings available with them. During the plantation, BMC will call celebrities who stay around the garden areas and will implant trees. "We have not given an advance invitation to them if they are available at that time then we will call them." Said Pardeshi.

Bandra Joggers park, Model town garden in Andheri, Madhu park Khar, and Walawalkar park Andheri are a few gardens where these tree plantations will be done from August 13 to August 15.