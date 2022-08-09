Mumbai: BMC's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' may cost SoBo residents up to Rs 1 lakh for 3 days

Representative Image | PTI

In order to commemorate the diamond jubilee year of Indian Independence, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents of buildings along Marine Drive to have the facade of their buildings illuminated with LEDs that reflect the colours of the Indian flag from August 13 to 15.

However, the costs of installing the illumination must be covered by the buildings themselves. For three days in a row, the price has increased to almost Rs 1 lakh for some of the sea-facing buildings.

The residents have let BMC know that they might not be able to afford to pay "such an enormous" sum.

Thus, BMC has been conducting review meetings regarding the preparation under the Indian government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative and have also urged citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes for these three days.