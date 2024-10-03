Mumbai: BMC To Generate 26.5 MW Of Clean Energy At Vaitarna Reservoir With India's First Hybrid Hydro-Solar Project

Hybrid energy project at the Hinduhridaya Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Reservoir | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a groundbreaking hybrid energy project at the Hinduhridaya Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Reservoir. The project, which combines floating solar energy and hydropower generation, is being implemented by BMC’s Water Supply Project Department and aims to generate a total of 26.5 MW of electricity. This initiative is expected to result in annual savings of approximately ₹9 crore for the corporation.

Mumbai relies on seven reservoirs for its water supply, yet none of these have been used for electricity generation until now. If successful, this pilot project could pave the way for similar initiatives at other reservoirs, starting with Tansa. The Middle Vaitarna hybrid power project has already received Stage 1 clearance from the Forest Department and is awaiting Stage 2 approval, with submergence permission still pending. BMC officials expect construction work to begin by January 2025.

According to Purushottam Malvade, Chief Engineer of BMC’s Hydraulic Department, “The Middle Vaitarna reservoir supplies 455 million liters of water to Mumbai daily, accounting for 11% of the city’s water supply. The reservoir has a total storage capacity of 1.93 lakh million liters. BMC has signed a power purchase agreement with Vaitarna Solar Hydro Power Genco Company for solar and hydroelectric generation at the site.”

Saurabh Deshpande, an engineer with the Water Supply Project, added, “Electricity generated from this project will be sold at ₹4.75 per unit. It will be connected to the state grid via the Maharashtra State Power Transmission Company, and an agreement will be signed with Mahavitaran for distribution. This power purchase agreement is expected to save BMC ₹9 crore annually in electricity costs for the Pise Panjrapur water treatment plant.”

Rakesh Kapadnis, Executive Engineer of the Water Supply Project, shared that the hydroelectric plant will generate 20 MW of electricity using two 10 MW generators. All necessary environmental and statutory clearances are currently being processed. The financial finalization is anticipated by December 2024, and electricity generation is expected to begin within two years of the start of construction.

The solar component of the project will generate an additional 6.5 MW of electricity using floating solar panels across an 8.5-hectare area of the reservoir. Based on the Build-Operate-Transfer model, the service provider will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the project for 25 years after it becomes operational.

With this project, BMC will be the first municipal corporation in India to launch a hybrid hydro-solar energy initiative, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy and reducing the city’s electricity costs.