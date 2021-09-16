Mumbai: BMC to fix old underwater pipelines after monsoon season

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake a survey of fixing the valves of some of the old underwater water supply pipelines after the monsoon season. The aim is to improve water supply in several residential pockets.

Senior civic officials said many pipelines used for supplying water to residential pockets in the island city and the suburban belt are from the British era. As a result, the flow is often slow. Civic officials also maintained that in many points frequent leakages are being detected, leading to wastage of thousands of MLDs of water.

Earlier this month, the BMC had undertaken valve replacement work at the pumping station at Panjrapur which led to 10 per cent cut in several municipal wards. Civic officials said improvement is being taken in a phased manner in multiple wards that are facing low water pressure.

“We undertook repair works at the Veravalli water reservoir last month. Water pressure in many areas is not exceeding beyond the 5-6 pound limit that has led to problems in pressure in many areas,” said an official, adding that repair will be carried to ensure the pressure goes up to 10-12 ponds at least.

The official maintained that certain points of leakages are still being identified, following which the coating of the pipes will be improved or sealed to avoid leakage.

“The work will be conducted in a phased manner and we intend to complete it before monsoon next year,” the official said.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:10 AM IST