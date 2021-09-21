Mumbai: BMC to conduct vaccination drive at only 73 centres today due to shortage - Click here for the list

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted only at 73 of the total 316 inoculation centres run by the Mumbai civic body and the Maharashtra government on Tuesday due to the limited stock of vaccines, the civic body said on Monday.

Vaccination will resume at all these centres from September 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The civic body said it has already published a list of 73 vaccination centres through social media.

The civic body is expected to receive a fresh stock of vaccines on Monday night which will be distributed to all the centres on Tuesday, it said.

In Mumbai, a total of 1,12,99,579 doses of anti-COVID 19 vaccines were administered so far, including 35,18,835 beneficiaries who are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the list of centres administering Covaxin:

List of CVCs administering Covaxin on September 21.



50% online and 50% on-spot registration.



Kindly carry your first dose certificate.



Time: 9am - 5pm#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate pic.twitter.com/9mwO2ySXBR — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 20, 2021

Click here for the list of CVCs administering Covidshield:

List of CVCs administering Covishield on September 21.



HCW/FLW (only 2nd dose)



Citizens of age group 18+



Mumbai citizens going abroad for education, job or emergency purpose (documents mandatory)



45+ (drive-in), pregnant women: Centers mentioned in list



9am-5pm pic.twitter.com/p7Li5YKVzT — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 20, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:36 AM IST