Mumbai: BMC starts distributing new uniforms among the student

BMC starts distributing new uniforms. | File Pic

Mumbai: The education department of the BMC has finally begun distributing new school uniforms from Monday. The first lot of uniforms were distributed among the students of Sant Kakkaya Marg municipal school in Dharavi. After changing the look of their uniform in 2007, this is the first time the BMC has distributed liveries between students.

Currently, around 3.5 lakh students are attending 1,150 civic schools.

In a step to upgrade the educational quality and techniques, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is introducing modern labs and libraries, revamped buildings, and including ICSE, CBSE, and even a Cambridge-style curriculum. In July, the education department has enrolled one lakh students under the "Mission Admission-Ekach Lakshya-Ek Lakha."

After a span of 15 years, the municipal corporation has now decided to change the look of its uniform in civic-run schools. The shades of colour will now reflect the array of curricula currently offered by civic schools, from CBSE to Cambridge. Currently, the uniform is dark blue pants, light blue shirt and tie for boys, and blue shirt and blue skirt or salwar-kameez for girls.

The BMC had made a provision of Rs 7 crore for the distribution of 27 items related to academics, such as books, raincoats, tiffin boxes, water bottles, shoes, and socks. The students were given money to buy an umbrella and a school bag this year.

Of these, the distribution of uniforms was stuck due to the delay in tendering process. Hence, even after passing half the academic year, the students are yet to get their uniforms.

Additional municipal commissioner (in-charge of the education department), Ashwini Bhide, said, " We were planning to arrange all the equipment considering a large number of orders. The contractor, taking care of necessary changes, has trained his workers to stitch new uniforms. Our officials have visited the factory to inspect the work. Though it has been delayed, BMC is providing good quality uniforms. "

"There are 3.5 lakh students and we will provide two pairs of uniforms to each of them. It means we have to provide around seven lakh uniforms. We got the first lot on Monday and the distribution has started from the municipal school in Dharavi. After Diwali vacation, when the students come back to school, they will be in the new uniforms," said Rajesh Kankal, BMC's education officer.

The process of new uniforms

* May 2022 - After 15 years, the BMC decided to change the appearance of its school uniforms.

* May 2022-A committee was formed that included teachers, civic officials, and designers to decide on the new uniform.

* June 2022-The BMC issued a tender for seven lakh uniforms.

* August 2022-Deadline missed because the suppliers took time to procure the required material.

* October 2022-The civic body visited the factory and inspected the uniforms. The first lot of uniforms arrived on Monday, July 17.