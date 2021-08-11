Mumbai: BMC sets Nov deadline to vaccinate all

In order to ensure that all residents are safe from coronavirus, the BMC has set a new target to vaccinate the entire citie’s population by November. For this, it has started accepting Covid vaccine doses through the CSR initiative. According to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, around 30 lakh people have been fully vaccinated. However, health experts believe that the BMC will not be able to achieve their target as the supply of vaccines is limited. After every three days, the drive is being cancelled.

“We have around 1.9 million people in the city who are fully vaccinated, and 5.6 million who have received the first dose. However, local trains also run in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where 1.2 million are fully vaccinated. So, around 3 million people will be allowed to board trains,” said Chahal.

However, senior health officer from the civic body said considering the number doses, they have been vaccinating 50,000 to 1,00,000 beneficiaries daily. But now, many corporate sectors, private hospitals and NGOs are ready to donate vaccines to the BMC. “The civic chief has set a target to vaccinate everyone by November. For this, we will require at least 2 to 3 lakh doses per day. But considering the current stock, vaccination is at a slow pace,” said an officer.

Health experts said that the civic body has the capacity to vaccinate 1 to 1.5 lakh people per day. Due to shortage doses, they have been vaccinating 60,000 to 70,000 people per day. “There have been instances where centres had to shut down over shortage of doses. Moreover, in May, they had to stop administering doses to people between 18 to 44 years. Therefore, the number is less than what it should have been. If the BMC had enough stock, more than 70% of the population would have been vaccinated in two months,” said Abhijeet More, co-Convenor of Jan Arogya Abhiyaan.

