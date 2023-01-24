Mumbai: BMC seeks police help as footpath railings keep getting stolen

File

Mumbai: The railing on parts of the footpath along Ram Ganesh Gadkari Marg which was erected around two months has been stolen. There have also been several similar incidents in the past, prompting the BMC to approach the police to catch the culprit.

The BMC had recently undertaken work to resurface roads and repair footpaths, while railings were erected at some busy roads and junctions where vehicles move at a fast pace. However, a civic team found the railing at Irla Lane (Ram Ganesh Gadkari Marg) missing or damaged at several places. “The railing gets stolen many times so we decided to approach the police. A complaint has been registered at Juhu police station and investigations are underway,” said the civic official of K-West ward (Andheri west and Vile Parle west areas).

According to Andheri-based activist Godfrey Pimenta, it is likely that the newly constructed railing had become a hindrance to some shopkeepers and hawkers. “The BMC should take strict action against the culprits to prevent such incidents in future,” he said.

“Not just footpath railings, but manhole covers, tree guards and parts of electric poles are all vulnerable to petty thieves. Such activities take place at night. We keep complaining to the local police, but the culprits don't ever get caught. So the only thing we can do is erect a new railing,” said a civic official from K-East ward (Jogheshwari-Andheri east areas).

“Such incidents mostly happen in isolated areas. The iron railings are cut and sold by the thieves as it fetches them a good price in the market,” said Sachin Padwal, former corporator, Shivdi area.

Read Also &TV and Mumbai Traffic Police join forces for Road Safety Week

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)