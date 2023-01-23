&TV and Mumbai Traffic Police join forces for Road Safety Week

~Popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai artists urge commuters to follow safety rules~

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Road Safety Week is organised annually to promote awareness on road safety measures and rules. This year the Mumbai Traffic Police has teamed up with &TV for an awareness campaign starting January 11-17, 2023. &TV’s immensely popular and beloved bhabhis, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita (Vidisha Srivastava), will reinforce numerous road safety measures like wearing helmets, seatbelts, no drinking and driving, among others. Both the bhabhis kicked off the public awareness drive, urging Mumbaikars to follow the rules in their unique style, characteristic of their on-screen personalities.

Talking about Road Safety Week, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Shri Pravinkumar Padwal, said, “Road safety is one of the most important goals for the Mumbai Traffic Police and it is our constant endeavour to create safer streets for the citizens of Mumbai. In continuation of this endeavour, we are happy to partner with &TV to spread awareness of various safety measures and traffic violations. Through the use of their popular characters, we hope to positively influence Mumbaikars to take road safety very seriously, for themselves and the safety of others.”

On joining forces with the Mumbai Traffic Police for Road Safety Week, Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer, &TV, Zing, Big Magic and Anmol, said, “The Mumbai Traffic Police has always been at the forefront when it comes to road safety and their campaigns have been outstanding. We at &TV are honoured to partner with them on the occasion of Road Safety Week and keep our roads and communities safer together. Angoori Bhabhi and Anita Bhabhi, who enjoy tremendous love from their fans, will be seen urging Mumbaikars to follow the safety rules in their unique style. Apart from the on-ground campaign in Mumbai, we have developed a microsite where people across the country can send personalised road safety videos to their loved ones.”

Adding to this, actor Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabhi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said, “I am delighted to be a part of a campaign that generates awareness about road safety. Understanding and following traffic rules are imperative to avoid endangering your life and others’ lives. My fans can click on andtvroadsafety.zee5.com and send my safety message videos to their loved ones.” Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabhi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, adds, “Kudos to the Mumbai Traffic Police for their consistent efforts on educating and sensitising commuters on road safety. Let us all do our bit to make our roads safer for everyone.”

&TV and the Mumbai Traffic Police urge every citizen to drive safely and follow the traffic rules, Kyunki Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!

You can go to andtvroadsafety.zee5.com and send Angoori Bhabhi’s safety video messages to your loved ones

