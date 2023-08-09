 Mumbai: BMC Revokes 10% Water Cut In City As Lakes Reach 81.44% Capacity
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Revokes 10% Water Cut In City As Lakes Reach 81.44% Capacity

Mumbai: BMC Revokes 10% Water Cut In City As Lakes Reach 81.44% Capacity

BMC said that the month of July witnessed heavy and sufficient rainfall for city's water stock, hence the civic body decided to lift the imposed water cut.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Water Cut Till Reservoirs Hit 75% Capacity | representative pic

Mumbai: BMC administration has withdrawn its decision of 10 percent water cut in Mumbai. Now, Citizens of Mumbai will get 100 percent water supply from Wednesday 09. The decision of withdrawal of water cut is taken after observing that there is sufficient water supply in the lakes. as on today there is 81.44 percent water stock in lakes which is sufficient for next 306 days.

According to BMC, in the month of July intensity of rainfall was high in the catchment areas which help to increase water stock in the lakes. BMC expects that the same intensity will continue in the month of August and September. Hence, decided to lift the water cut from August 09.

Delayed monsoon led to water shortage

This year monsoon arrived late. There was only 1.5 lakh million liter water stock on June 28 which was only 7.26 percent of its total capacity. This water was sufficient for next 27 days. Therefore, the BMC administration decided to impose 10 percent water cut in the city. However, in the month of July, intensity of rain started increasing in catchment area. Lakes like Vehar, Tansa, Tulsi and Modal Sagar are already flowing its capacity. and there is more than 60 percent water stock in the remaining three lakes.

Read Also
Mumbai: Seven lakes supplying water to city now have 88.5 percent stock
article-image

Total capacity of all seven lakes is 14 lakh 47 thousand and 363 million liters and now there is 11,78,751 million liters water stock in the lakes. BMC supplies 3850 million liters on daily to Mumbai. Administration has also made it clear that it will take review of water stock in the month of August and September and right decision. BMC has also appealed citizens if there is sufficient water stock in the lakes still citizens should use water carefully.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Plans Lifting 10% Water Cut
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Man’s Body Found With Injuries, Cops Suspect Murder

Navi Mumbai: Man’s Body Found With Injuries, Cops Suspect Murder

Mumbai News: BMC's Plan To Set Up Domestic Hazardous Waste Processing Units Hits Roadblock

Mumbai News: BMC's Plan To Set Up Domestic Hazardous Waste Processing Units Hits Roadblock

Palghar: Protests Erupt As Rajiv Gandhi Playground In Jawhar Damaged For World Tribal Day Event

Palghar: Protests Erupt As Rajiv Gandhi Playground In Jawhar Damaged For World Tribal Day Event

Mumbai: BMC Revokes 10% Water Cut In City As Lakes Reach 81.44% Capacity

Mumbai: BMC Revokes 10% Water Cut In City As Lakes Reach 81.44% Capacity

Mumbai News: Conjunctivitis Cases Continue To Rise, Over 1200 Patients In First Six Days Of August

Mumbai News: Conjunctivitis Cases Continue To Rise, Over 1200 Patients In First Six Days Of August