Mumbai: BMC Revokes 10% Water Cut In City As Lakes Reach 81.44% Capacity

Mumbai News: Water Cut Till Reservoirs Hit 75% Capacity | representative pic

Mumbai: BMC administration has withdrawn its decision of 10 percent water cut in Mumbai. Now, Citizens of Mumbai will get 100 percent water supply from Wednesday 09. The decision of withdrawal of water cut is taken after observing that there is sufficient water supply in the lakes. as on today there is 81.44 percent water stock in lakes which is sufficient for next 306 days.

According to BMC, in the month of July intensity of rainfall was high in the catchment areas which help to increase water stock in the lakes. BMC expects that the same intensity will continue in the month of August and September. Hence, decided to lift the water cut from August 09.

Delayed monsoon led to water shortage

This year monsoon arrived late. There was only 1.5 lakh million liter water stock on June 28 which was only 7.26 percent of its total capacity. This water was sufficient for next 27 days. Therefore, the BMC administration decided to impose 10 percent water cut in the city. However, in the month of July, intensity of rain started increasing in catchment area. Lakes like Vehar, Tansa, Tulsi and Modal Sagar are already flowing its capacity. and there is more than 60 percent water stock in the remaining three lakes.

Total capacity of all seven lakes is 14 lakh 47 thousand and 363 million liters and now there is 11,78,751 million liters water stock in the lakes. BMC supplies 3850 million liters on daily to Mumbai. Administration has also made it clear that it will take review of water stock in the month of August and September and right decision. BMC has also appealed citizens if there is sufficient water stock in the lakes still citizens should use water carefully.