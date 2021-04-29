Mumbai: BMC receives fresh stock of Covishield; all govt and civic COVID-19 vaccination centres to be functional only post 12 PM today

A day after vaccination was stalled at various vaccination centres across the city, the drive will resume in Mumbai today. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has informed that all the government and BMC vaccination centres will be functional only post 12 PM.

As reported by news agency ANI, BMC received a fresh stock of Covishield last night and it was to be distributed only in Government and civic hospitals/centres (not private) today morning.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, amid the shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine across Mumbai, the BMC managed to vaccinate more than 40,000 registered beneficiaries.

According to the data, 44,629 beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 4,261 were administered with Covaxin. However, only one beneficiary showed side effects of the vaccine. An acute shortage of doses was experienced at nearly all private centres over the past week, prompting many to stop inoculation.

Meanwhile, 20 vaccine centres did not conduct vaccination drives due to the unavailability of vaccine stock on Wednesday.

Maharashtra witnessed close to 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. The state reported 985 pandemic deaths on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day deaths reported so far, taking the total deaths to 67,214. The state also reported 63,309 new infections on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 44,73,394 cases so far.

Mumbai witnessed close to 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 4,966 new infections and 78 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total positive cases to 6,40,507 and 12,990 fatalities till now.

