Mumbai: BMC publishes final electoral ward reservation, makes no changes in draft

BMC | FPJ

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has published the final electoral ward reservation through notification. Interestingly, BMC has not made a single change in the final electoral ward reservation draft. Opposition party has condemned the BMC and entire process of suggestion and objection.

After the Supreme court order on May 4, the State Election Commission (SEC) directed BMC to conduct further process of election. Accordingly, On May 30, BMC had conducted an electoral ward reservation lottery at Rangsharda auditorium at Bandra. wherein 118 wards were kept reserved for women candidates. 15 seats were reserved for scheduled castes and 2 seats for scheduled tribes. Among 15, 8 seats will be reserved for SC women candidates and one seat for SC women candidates.Thereafter, 232 suggestions and objections were received by BMC. On Monday, 13 June BMC published its final draft without making any changes.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Sanjog Kabre told " No changes has been made in ward reservation lottery"

Prabhakar Shinde, BJP Corporator and group leader of BJP in BMC Said "BMC has published the result on ward reservation but where is the hearing process?. if you don't want to consider public suggestions then why did you (BMC) call suggestions and objections?"

Further, Ravi Raja, Opposition leader in BMC and Congress corporator Said " Why do you call suggestions and Objections. they should have gone through suggestions and objections and need to give hearing. BMC administration at least should have given a reason in writing what view they have taken on citizens' suggestions and objections." " We will go to court against the ward reservation after a few days," he added.

On June 10,DMC, Sanjog Kabre had said that as per the guidelines given by the state election commission. Every municipal commissioner in the state will have to examine suggestions and objections on his own level. Accordingly, we are examining each suggestion and objection, We also give a ruling on it. after approval of Commissioner it will be published on Monday."