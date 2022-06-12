Mumbai: To monitor ongoing construction work of roads, BMC to install CCTV cameras

BMC is always targeted for substandard construction of roads. Opposition parties always alleges corruption on substandard roads. Hence, to bring transparency and to monitor on going construction work of roads, BMC will soon install highly equipped CCTV cameras on road construction site.

One of the engineer who connected with the project said " Chief Engineer or divisional engineer and Deputy Commissioner anytime can open a link on his computer and see progress of the road. Through this camera, seniors can see sub engineer or contractor is there on the site or not. There is face reading system installed in the cameras through which, seniors will get alerts if sub engineers or contractors failed to visit once in a day on the site."

Engineer also said " On pilot basis such cameras are installed on the Barrister Rajani Patel road which is out side Trident hotel and goes towards Vidhan Bhavan. Link of these cameras will also be given to Disaster management control room so they can monitor flooding and high tide."

During monsoon BMC doesnt undertake construction of roads. Therefore, tender process will be implemented after October 1st.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Infrastructure, Ullhas Mahale said " We will not tolerate any negligence during work. our highly equipped cameras will keep tab on contractors. We are planing to set up camera on every site, still proposal has not been approved it is under consideration. The quality of visual and sound will be depend upon Traffic movement and ambience of the work site," he added.