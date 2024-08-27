Mumbai: BMC Plans To Revamp Siddhivinayak Temple At Whooping ₹500 Crore, Activists Calls It 'Unnecessary Expenditure'

Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a ₹500 crore rejuvenation and beautification project for the historic Shri Siddhivinayak Temple complex in Prabhadevi. The project, which will unfold in five phases, has drawn sharp criticism from local activists, who argue that it is an unnecessary expenditure of taxpayers’ money and primarily serves the interests of the temple trust rather than the local community.

The project’s first phase will commence with a foundation stone-laying ceremony on September 7, officiated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The BMC had floated a global tender for the beautification and other developmental work surrounding the centuries-old temple, and one company has been finalized to execute the project.

A senior BMC official stated, “The entire project is estimated to cost ₹500 crore. A consultant has been appointed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will outline the expenditure for each phase.”

However, local activists are raising alarms over the true intention behind the development. Yashwant Killedar, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activist from Prabhadevi, accused the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust of trying to expand its control over the surrounding areas. “The trust has been eyeing nearby plots, including Sambhaji Park, which was nearly converted into an underground parking lot for temple visitors and VIP vehicles. This would have deprived local children of open spaces,” Killedar said.

He further lamented the loss of other public spaces due to ongoing construction projects, including the nearby Sane Guruji Udyan, which was once a hub for students and senior citizens. “This development is not in favor of Prabhadevi residents. Taxpayers' money is being spent on something that will only benefit the temple trust, not the local community. Corruption seems to be at play here,” he added.

Vishakha Raut, a trustee of the Siddhivinayak Temple and a former corporator of Dadar, also voiced concerns over the project’s transparency and necessity. “As trustees, we have not been given any details about the project. The beautification was never requested by the trust and is not needed. The focus should be on managing the internal temple space, particularly the crowded sanctum sanctorum (Gabhara), not just the external beautification. Unfortunately, our chairman has kept us in the dark, likely to avoid our objections,” Raut stated.

Despite the BMC’s ambitious plans to modernize the area around the temple, including new entrances, expanded footpaths, and modern facilities like water and prasad stalls, local residents remain skeptical. Concerns have been raised about the durability of the materials being used, given the poor state of other recent beautification efforts in the city.

Chief Minister Shinde had earlier announced that the Siddhivinayak Temple will undergo a transformation similar to that of the Mahakal Temple, with a five-year timeline for completion. The improvements include a two-way entry system, widened roads, and modernized footpaths to ease the flow of devotees.

An executive officer from the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust reiterated that the beautification project is entirely under the purview of the BMC. “We were not involved in the project planning or survey. The BMC conducted the survey and created the report, but we have not been given any details,” the official said.

Highlights of the Siddhivinayak Temple Rejuvenation Project

Development modeled after Ujjain's Mahakal Temple.

Timeline: Redevelopment and beautification expected to take 4-5 years.

Entry System: Current one-way entry will be replaced by a two-way entry system for better crowd management.

Infrastructure Improvements:

Road widening around the temple to accommodate more devotees.

Complete modernization of footpaths.

New entrances on both sides of the temple for direct access.

Sitting arrangements in the garden area near the temple.

Enhanced water facilities.

Separate stalls for prasad distribution.

Relocation of existing stalls to optimize space.

Installation of modern toilets for devotees.

Transport: A mini-bus service will be introduced, reducing travel time from Dadar to the temple to just 5 minutes.