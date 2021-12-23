Mumbai: BMC organises two-day vaccination camp for ragpickers in Dharavi

Number of Covid cases is on the rise. Hence, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made preparations to restrict Covid from spreading in the city. Ahead of Christmas and New Year, BMC commissioner has also issued a circular to general public, hotels and restaurants. Apart from that, BMC is implementing a massive vaccination drive throughout the city to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Last year, when Covid was on its peak in the city BMC had conducted a massive drive in Dharavi. Many feared that it is impossible for BMC to track people in narrow lanes of hutments. But BMC and its employees made Dharavi Covid-free even the World Health Organisation (WHO) praised BMC for its excellent work.

Now the threat of Omicron has increased therefore, G/North ward of BMC has organised a two days vaccination camp for ragpickers. The camp will be held on December 24 and 25th from 10 am to 5 pm. BMC has appealed to all the ragpickers to assemble at Dharavi pumping station. Officers of G/North ward also said that all the beneficiaries will receive free food grain packets along with sanitary kit.

"We have identified 2500 rag pickers from the Dharavi area. Plus one 'Clean up foundation' NGO has come forward to help us. We will give one month's ration to all the beneficiaries along with a sanitary kit which will contain sanitiser, soap and masks," said Kiran Dighavkar, Ward officer of G/North.

He further said, "Our solid waste management system has data of these ragpickers accordingly we have planned a free vaccination camp for them."

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:08 PM IST