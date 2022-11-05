e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC official nabbed red-handed when accepting Rs 50 lakh to stop action against illegal construction in Andheri

Mumbai: BMC official nabbed red-handed when accepting Rs 50 lakh to stop action against illegal construction in Andheri

A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an executive engineer posted at the BMC's K-east ward while accepting the bribe amount at his office on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 57-year-old employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to stop action against a company for illegal construction in the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said on Saturday.

A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an executive engineer posted at the BMC's K-east ward while accepting the bribe amount at his office on Friday, he said.

The civic body had on October 13 issued a notice to the company for the illegal construction of a shed, the official said.

The complainant, who is working with the company, had submitted a reply on October 19, but the accused official was not satisfied, following which the civic body initiated the action of removing the shed on October 28, he said.

The accused official called the complainant to his office and allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh to stop the removal of the shed, the official said. A case under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused official and further probe is underway, he added.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC clerk suspended after accepting bribe for issuing death certificate
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: MGL raises retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG yet again

Mumbai updates: MGL raises retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG yet again

Thane: Women journalists demand apology from Sambhaji Bhide over 'bindi' remark

Thane: Women journalists demand apology from Sambhaji Bhide over 'bindi' remark

Mumbai: BMC official nabbed red-handed when accepting Rs 50 lakh to stop action against illegal...

Mumbai: BMC official nabbed red-handed when accepting Rs 50 lakh to stop action against illegal...

Thane: Fire breaks out at building in Dombivli due to short circuit

Thane: Fire breaks out at building in Dombivli due to short circuit

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in several shops at Fashion Street, no injuries reported; watch video

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in several shops at Fashion Street, no injuries reported; watch video