Mumbai: BMC, MGL Join Forces To Make Biogas Plant From City's Wet Waste

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a significant step towards waste management by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to establish a compressed biogas plant. The plant, which will process 1,000 tonnes of wet waste per day, aims to address the growing waste management challenges in Mumbai. The BMC will provide the required land, and the plant is expected to be operational within two years.

Mumbai generates a massive 6,300 tonnes of solid waste daily, with approximately 3,500 tonnes categorized as wet waste, including organic waste and dry waste like plastic. The proposed biogas plant will focus on recycling one-third of the wet waste generated by the city, leading to a substantial reduction in landfill burden.

Efficient Waste Collection and Gas Production

To ensure an efficient waste collection process, the segregated wet waste from hotels, restaurants, bulk generators, and major markets will be transported to the plant using specialized vehicles. MGL will then treat the waste to produce compressed biogas, which will be supplied back to the city, contributing to a sustainable energy ecosystem.

Towards Carbon Neutrality and Future Waste Processing

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal emphasized Mumbai's commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. In line with this vision, the BMC is also open to providing land for future waste processing plants. Encouraging housing societies, which act as bulk waste generators, to segregate and process waste on their premises, the BMC offers a 5-10% rebate in property tax as an incentive for sustainable waste management practices.

The MoU Signing Ceremony

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Nariman Point and involved key figures from the BMC and MGL. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav and MGL Vice-President Manas Das signed the agreement. The event was graced by Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Woman and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and MGL Chairman Mahesh Iyer, underscoring the significance of this collaboration for the city's sustainable future.