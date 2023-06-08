Mumbai Monsoon: BMC Claims City Is Flood-ready With IFLOWS

Picture for Representation | AFP

Monsoon has arrived in Kerala and is likely to hit Mumbai in the next 10 days. Monitoring the situation, the BMC said it’s ready to tackle any related natural calamity in the coming months.

The civic body is ready with the IFLOWS system, developed by its disaster management department along with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) for advance alerts about flooding. The BMC is also ready with hotlines, temporary shelters, the National Disaster Response Force mobilisation and a mobile app.

There will be independent control rooms in all 24 wards with 58 phone lines, officials to scrutinise footage from 5,361 CCTV cameras, fire brigade personnel and police, and lifeguards at six key beaches on weekends and public holidays. Posters and banners requesting people not to wander on beaches during heavy rains have been put up.

Mumbai fire brigade has kept aside 123 officers and employees and necessary life-saving equipment at Bandra Kurla Complex, Kurla Kamani, Chembur, Marol and Borivali fire brigade stations. The BMC will also take help from the army and navy during critical flooding situations.