Mumbai: BMC Lifts 10% Water Cut As Lake Levels Reach 74% Capacity

Mumbai: In July, the citizens have experienced a welcome relief from water crises. As of Monday, the total water stock in the city's seven lakes has risen to 74% of their full capacity, prompting the civic body to lift the 10% water cut that had been in effect since June 5.

The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres of water annually. Currently, the lakes hold 10.67 lakh million litres, a 2% increase from the previous year. This marks a notable recovery from the severe shortage that began in May, when water levels had dropped to just 5% of capacity.

The BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water daily to Mumbai. Notably, four of the seven lakes—Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi—are now overflowing, further easing the water supply situation. However, other important lakes are at varying levels of capacity: Middle Vaitarna is at 74%, Bhatsa is at 71%, and Upper Vaitarna is at 44% of their total capacity.

Total water stock in seven lakes on July 29..

Lakes.....current level ....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna..599.40.....603.51

Modak Sagar....163.15......163.15

Tansa...128.54......128.63

Middle Vaitarna....276.83.....285

Bhatsa...134.12......142.07

Vehar...80.27....80.12

Tulsi...139.22.......139.17