Mumbai: RPF Rescues 118 Children Under Central Railway's 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' From April To July 2024 |

Mumbai: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railways Mumbai Division has rescued a total of 118 children between April 1 and July 27th, 2024. The rescued children, comprising 75 boys and 43 girls, were found under a variety of circumstances, often wandering railway stations, engaging in begging, or involved in petty jobs.

A significant portion of these children had traveled from other states, drawn to Mumbai by the allure of a better life or the city's glamour, only to find themselves in precarious situations.

Confirming the development a senior officer of CR said, RPF's intervention is part of a broader initiative known as "Operation Nanhe Farishte," a program mandated by the Ministry of Railways. This operation aims to rescue and rehabilitate lost children and involves collaboration with various stakeholders, including child welfare organizations.

According to CR, a notable instance of the RPF's efforts occurred on July 23, 2024, when personnel Manish Gaur and Todarmal noticed two children begging at Tilak Nagar station. The children, a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were brought to the RPF post at Kurla, where they were counseled by ASI Alim Mulani. In a separate case at Kurla station, a 12-year-old selling mobile covers was also rescued.

"Following these interventions, the children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee at Mankhurd. After undergoing mandatory medical examinations, their parents were traced and contacted. The children were subsequently reunited with their families after the completion of necessary formalities" said an official, who is also part of the rescue team.

"Many of the children rescued by the RPF had left their homes without informing their families due to various reasons, such as family disputes, personal issues, or the pursuit of a better life and the allure of city glamour. These children were rescued by trained RPF personnel who, through their expertise and compassionate approach, connected with the children, understood their problems, and provided the necessary counseling" said another official of CR.

"The RPF’s efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating these children have been met with profound gratitude from the parents, highlighting the critical role of the force in safeguarding the welfare of minors. This ongoing commitment not only enhances the safety of railway premises but also reflects a broader dedication to addressing social issues impacting children" he said.

Month wise details of children rescued

April-2024- 5 Boys and 10 Girls- Total 15 children

May-2024 - 27 Boys and 10 Girls- Total 37 children

June-2024 - 16 Boys and 9 Girls- Total 25 children

July ( up to 27th) -2024 - 27 Boys and 14 Girls- Total 41 children