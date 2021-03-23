Mumbai: BMC issues guidelines for Holi 2021, restricts celebrations in public

In the view of rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines for public Holi celebrations.
BMC has said that public Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 will be cancelled to curb the spread of the virus in the city.
Mumbai on Monday (March 23) recorded 3,512 new Covid-19 cases while 1,203 patients were discharged. The city had witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases on March 21 since the pandemic. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.74 percent. The city recorded 8 deaths today.
