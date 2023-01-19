Mumbai: BMC issues clarification on 400 km roads concretisation tender

File

Mumbai: The BMC has issued a clarification stating that the concreting of 400km of roads is being done following a tender process and administrative work in accordance with the procedures and rules prescribed, and that contractors are eligible as per the tender conditions only. The civic body also stated that the time for carrying out work on these roads has been defined after considering concrete curing time and traffic movement.

The civic administration made it clear that all factual information about the works is being disseminated by the BMC. However, facts are being misrepresented using social media platforms. The clarification was issued a day after former environment and tourism minister Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that “the concreting will lead to a Joshimath like situation in Mumbai, as concrete roads don't absorb water”.

According to the prevailing procedure, the roads selected to be concretised via tenders are finalised after receipt of letters from MPs, MLAs and councillors, after due consideration of recommendations of the assistant commissioner of respective wards and a physical inspection of the roads.

Further, the bidders' experience documents have been checked by the administration and the contractors have met the required criteria in the tender. A period of 24 months (excluding monsoons) has been considered appropriate taking into account concrete curing time and traffic movement.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)