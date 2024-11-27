 Mumbai: BMC Installs Advanced Ventilation System In CST Subway To Enhance Commuter Comfort And Safety; See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Installs Advanced Ventilation System In CST Subway To Enhance Commuter Comfort And Safety; See Pics

Mumbai: BMC Installs Advanced Ventilation System In CST Subway To Enhance Commuter Comfort And Safety; See Pics

Covering approximately 3,000 sq.m, the subway outside CST serves as a crucial underground corridor, connecting Central and Harbour line commuters to prominent destinations in Fort, such as DN Road and Mahapalika Marg.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
The advanced ventilation system at CST subway |

The BMC has installed an advanced ventilation system near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) subway to improve airflow and regulate temperature. This system will help to enhance ventilation and also lower the temperature, creating a more comfortable environment for commuters. Moreover, a centralised mechanism will efficiently expel hot air, ensuring the subway remains cool and fresh, even during peak hours.

Covering approximately 3,000 sq.m, the subway outside CST serves as a crucial underground corridor, connecting Central and Harbour line commuters to prominent destinations in Fort, such as DN Road and Mahapalika Marg. Since its inauguration in 1999, the subway has drawn criticism for overcrowding, poor lighting, inadequate ventilation, and unhygienic conditions. The pedestrian movement has also been hindered by illegal hawking and unauthorised shop extensions. Some of the shops in the subway had set up air conditioners which cool their small space, but add to the heat load in the subway.

The advanced ventilation system at CST subway

The advanced ventilation system at CST subway |

The advanced ventilation system at CST subway

The advanced ventilation system at CST subway |

The advanced ventilation system at CST subway

The advanced ventilation system at CST subway |

Read Also
Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line
article-image

To improve airflow in this heavily used subway, the 'A' ward office under whose jurisdiction the subway falls, has recently upgraded the ventilation system with nine jet fans and two high-capacity fans. "These fans efficiently draw fresh air from entry points and expel stagnant air, ensuring continuous ventilation. Inspired by tunnel ventilation technology, this system ensures the subway remains well-ventilated and comfortable for users at all times. The system also prioritises safety in case of fire. In an emergency, the central fans will activate at double speed to quickly clear smoke and improve visibility, enhancing commuter safety during such incidents," said a civic official. According to BMC, the CST subway houses 51 shops.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s...

Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s...

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues

Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase

Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase

Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment

Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment

Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole slams BJP Over Delay In CM’s Appointment

Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole slams BJP Over Delay In CM’s Appointment