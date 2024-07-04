Mumbai: BMC Initiates Landmark Project To Recycle Construction Debris Into Tiles And Paver Blocks, Plants In Shilphata And Dahisar | File pic

Mumbai: The first plant to process debris generated from construction and demolition (C & D) of structures will be operational in Shilphata by next month, followed by another plant at Dahisar in September. The two waste processing plants, with a cumulative 1,200 tonnes handling capacity, will process debris from the city and suburbs. It will be recycled for making tiles, paver blocks and other precast material for projects across the city.

The city is witnessing the development of several infrastructural projects and building constructions. A few years back, the BMC started 'debris on call’ services wherein citizens call the civic body to collect the waste. Still, the complaints related to debris dumped on roads are increasing in the city. Also, it has been observed that dust arising from construction sites and uncovered C & D debris is one of the key factors contributing to the rising pollution levels in the city.

So, the civic body decided to set up a plant and process C & D waste. However, the mammoth paperwork involved in the project delayed the project, which was expected to be operational in February this year. The first plant at Shilphata will process debris from the city and eastern suburbs from mid-August. Likewise, another plant in Gorai for the western suburbs will be operational from September.

The plant will treat unclaimed debris and the waste collected by the BMC body as a part of their ‘debris on call’ service. “Each of the plants will have a minimum processing capacity of 70 tonnes per hour and will process a minimum of 600 tonnes per day. At present, C&D waste is used to cover the dumping ground. After processing, the waste will be created into precast, made to use paver blocks, tiles and other material,” said a senior civic official.

The BMC has appointed a contractor for a period of 20 years, that includes collection, transportation and processing of the waste at the units. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs.1,000 crore for each of the plants. The civic body will pay Rs 1,425 per tonne to the contractor appointed for Dahisar plant while the contractor at Shilphata will be paid Rs 1,400 per tonne in the first year.