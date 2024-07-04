Mumbai Transformation: BMC's ₹1,000 Crore Project To Create 700 Acres Of Green Space Along Coastal Road

Coastal Green to Racecourse Underpass Subway |

Mumbai: If the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) adopts the visionary plan proposed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, the city will transform with 700 acres of lush green cover extending from Worli to Colaba. This expansive new open space will be reimagined with elegant spiral walkways and meticulously sculpted topiary plants, promising a vibrant urban oasis.

The BMC has plans to develop Central Public Park on land that includes 120 acres of land from Mahalaxmi Race course and about 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road (MCR). The tender for development of reclaimed area along the coastal road will be floated in the next month and work is expected to commence after the monsoon.

Spiral Walkway Connecting to Chowpatty from Priyadarshini Park |

The plans include integrating Coastal Road’s 7.5 km continuous promenade, dividing the open spaces into three zones: Green Shore, Nature Cove, and Park Line, Miyawaki forest and musical fountains. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1,000 crore and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Last year, BMC invited architects and urban planners from the city, including Hafeez Contractor, to discuss its Mumbai Coastal Landscape development plan. The civic authorities requested the Contractor to take the lead in preparing a master plan to create green space for the city. After dedicated research of three months, the Contractor and his team have submitted a plan that will offer the city additional green spaces from Worli to Colaba.

Mahalakshmi Racecourse Green Proposal |

The primary goal of this ambitious project is to establish a direct connection from the 120-acre Racecourse land to the Coastal Road via Haji Ali, facilitated by the construction of an underpass. This innovative plan also includes the creation of two spiral walkway ramps, one connecting Priyadarshini Park and Kamala Nehru Park at Malabar Hill, while the other will connect Kamala Nehru Park with Girgaon Chowpatty. These ramps will seamlessly integrate with Marine Drive, extending all the way to Nariman Point, thereby creating a continuous 700 acres of green space within the city.

Mumbai West Coast Green Proposal |

The topiary garden at the Racecourse will be a central attraction of the park. The plan also includes elevated cycling and jogging tracks. A challenge exists at Haji Ali Dargah, opposite the Hinduja office, due to local fishermen, hindering direct connectivity. To resolve this, an elevated cycling and jogging track, positioned 20 feet above ground level, is proposed.

This solution ensures joggers and cyclists can travel seamlessly from Worli to Haji Ali and onwards to the Racecourse via a convenient underpass, enhancing accessibility without disruption. Contractor said, "The proposal has been submitted to the chief minister Eknath Shinde and is awaiting approval."