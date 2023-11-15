 Mumbai: BMC Initiates ₹41 Crore Repairs For 51 Bridges From Malad To Andheri After Structural Audit Recommendations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Initiates ₹41 Crore Repairs For 51 Bridges From Malad To Andheri After Structural Audit Recommendations

Mumbai: BMC Initiates ₹41 Crore Repairs For 51 Bridges From Malad To Andheri After Structural Audit Recommendations

The task is expected to be completed in 12 months, including the monsoon period.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | File

Following the recommendations made after a structural audit, the BMC will carry out minor and major repairs of 51 bridges from Malad to Andheri at a cost of Rs 41 crore, including other charges and taxes. Out of three companies, the lowest bidder was M/s CE Infra (India) which bagged the contract. The estimated cost of the work is Rs35 crore while the company quoted 23.40 per cent below the price. The task is expected to be completed in 12 months, including the monsoon period.

The civic body had appointed M/s SGS consultancy services to carry out surveys of bridges in the P/South (Goregaon), P/North (Malad) and K/West (Andheri West) wards. As per the recommendations of the consultancy firm, minor works are needed to repair some bridges. The plan includes changing bearings, filling cracks with concrete, fixing gaps, strengthening girders, dividers and walls, and replacing dilapidated parts, said the civic official.

The Himalaya Bridge at CSMT collapsed in 2019, triggering the decision to undertake scientific repairs of other bridges across the city. The civic officials of the bridge department said that such structural audits will be carried out twice a year.

Location of bridges to be repaired

- P/North (Malad)

- Kranti Nagar, Dada Dadi Park, Liberty garden

- P/South (Goregaon)

- Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road foot over bridge, Goregaon West skywalk, MTNL bridge

- K/West (Andheri West)

- Balasaheb Thackarey road over bridge, Millat Nagar, Irla nullah

Read Also
Mumbai: The Newly Opened Que Sera Sera In Andheri Ups The Ante On Exciting Italian And Mediterranean...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road Inauguration Not Likely On December 25; Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt...

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road Inauguration Not Likely On December 25; Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt...

Maharashtra Govt Likely To Ask For More Time For Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Govt Likely To Ask For More Time For Maratha Quota

Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Special Trains For Enhanced Connectivity During Festive...

Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Special Trains For Enhanced Connectivity During Festive...

Mumbai: BMC Initiates ₹41 Crore Repairs For 51 Bridges From Malad To Andheri After Structural...

Mumbai: BMC Initiates ₹41 Crore Repairs For 51 Bridges From Malad To Andheri After Structural...

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Engulfs 6 Shops In Byculla West, None Injured

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Engulfs 6 Shops In Byculla West, None Injured