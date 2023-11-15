Mumbai: BMC Initiates ₹41 Crore Repairs For 51 Bridges From Malad To Andheri After Structural Audit Recommendations

Representational photo | File

Following the recommendations made after a structural audit, the BMC will carry out minor and major repairs of 51 bridges from Malad to Andheri at a cost of Rs 41 crore, including other charges and taxes. Out of three companies, the lowest bidder was M/s CE Infra (India) which bagged the contract. The estimated cost of the work is Rs35 crore while the company quoted 23.40 per cent below the price. The task is expected to be completed in 12 months, including the monsoon period.

The civic body had appointed M/s SGS consultancy services to carry out surveys of bridges in the P/South (Goregaon), P/North (Malad) and K/West (Andheri West) wards. As per the recommendations of the consultancy firm, minor works are needed to repair some bridges. The plan includes changing bearings, filling cracks with concrete, fixing gaps, strengthening girders, dividers and walls, and replacing dilapidated parts, said the civic official.

The Himalaya Bridge at CSMT collapsed in 2019, triggering the decision to undertake scientific repairs of other bridges across the city. The civic officials of the bridge department said that such structural audits will be carried out twice a year.

Location of bridges to be repaired

- P/North (Malad)

- Kranti Nagar, Dada Dadi Park, Liberty garden

- P/South (Goregaon)

- Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road foot over bridge, Goregaon West skywalk, MTNL bridge

- K/West (Andheri West)

- Balasaheb Thackarey road over bridge, Millat Nagar, Irla nullah