Mumbai: BMC Increases Displacement Allowance For Sweepers To ₹20,000 Per Month, Effective July 2024

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: In a significant development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a substantial increase in the displacement allowance for sweepers engaged in solid waste management under the shelter scheme. The decision, effective from July 1, 2024, will see an enhancement of ₹6,000 in the monthly allowance, bringing it up to ₹20,000 per month.

The hike was announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the recently concluded legislative session. As per the order, the BMC administration has implemented the increase, which will have a direct impact on the welfare of the sweepers.

The displacement allowance was previously set at ₹14,000 per month, inclusive of monthly house rent allowance. The enhanced amount will be disbursed to sweepers who have been relocated under the shelter scheme. The increased allowance is expected to provide a significant boost to their financial well-being and overall quality of life.

According to BMC officials, the entire increment amount will be paid through the monthly salary of September 2024 along with the difference amount for the months of July and August. This means that sweepers will receive a one-time payment of ₹12,000 (₹6,000 each for July and August) in their September salary. The BMC has completed all necessary technical and administrative formalities and is set to disburse the increased allowance to eligible sweepers.