Mumbai: BMC Files Complaint Against Scam Charging Fees for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Applications in Govandi-Mankhurd | File Photo

The BMC has lodged a complaint against an unknown person for charging fees from citizens who apply online for the state government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' in the M East ward, covering Govandi and Mankhurd areas. Civic authorities have urged citizens not to pay any fees to unknown persons for the scheme and to promptly report such incidents to the concerned officials in their ward.

The state government has announced a scheme modelled on the 'Ladli Bahen' scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government, under which a monthly sum of Rs. 1,500 would be given to women in the age group of 21 to 65. The scheme intends to support the economic development of women. The deadline to file the application is extended from July 15 to August 31. Anganwadi workers are actively assisting eligible women across the city's 24 administrative wards in completing the online application process.

Moreover, the online forms are also available in citizens felicitation centres in the civic wards. However, recently, the assistant municipal commissioner of M East ward received a complaint about an unknown person collecting Rs. 100 from beneficiaries to apply for the scheme. Taking a serious note of it, a complaint has been filed against an unknown person in Deonar police station on Monday. The civic body is planning to set up a help desk at ward level to avoid such incidents.