Mumbai: BMC extends GMLR twin tunnel deadline

Mumbai: The BMC has extended the tender deadline by 15 days for the construction of 4.7-km-long twin tunnels of the ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

The earlier deadline ended on May 3 which was extended after the the prospective bidders seek time from the civic authority. The project will provide an east-west connectivity from Mulund in the eastern suburbs to Goregaon in the western suburbs.

GMLR crucial in decongesting other prominent pathways

The 12.2km road – connecting the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund – will be crucial in decongesting other prominent pathways like the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. The project is divided in four phases and the estimated cost is around Rs. 8,000. The entire project is expected to be ready by 2028. As part of the futuristic GMLR project the BMC will construct a twin tunnel and a box tunnel under Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Film City. Each tunnel will be 4.7 km in length, while the box tunnel will measure 1.6 km. It will have a diameter of around 13 metres and a depth of between 20 and 160 metres.

The current bid for tunnel construction is estimated to cost Rs. 6,322 crore while the previous cost was Rs. 4,700 crores in 2020. "The deadline of the tender was extended after changes were suggested in the design for which the prospective bidders had requested the BMC to give them some time," said the civic sources. The GMLR is estimated to cut down the travel time between Mulund to Goregaon in 20 mins.