Mumbai: BMC digitises membership for four swimming pools |

Mumbai: The membership of swimming pools run by the BMC will be now available online. Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide inaugurated the online process on Tuesday evening. The civic body will allow only 6,000 online membership in its four swimming pools.

Earlier, the process was done manually at ward levels. On the first day, the online process for membership was made available at Murbali devi swimming pools in Dahisar. The online membership for Gen Arun Kumar Vaidya swimming pool at Chembur East and Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel swimming pool at Kandivali will be available from Wednesday. Whereas, Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Olympic swimming pool will offer online membership from Thursday.

"In these four swimming pools online membership will be made available to 6,000 people", said deputy BMC commissioner Kishor Gandhi. Earlier, the members would get 45 minutes to swim, which will now be one hour.

Also how many members are at the pool and how many more will get entry at that time, this information will be available online. So, the members can plan their visit accordingly, said the civic officials.