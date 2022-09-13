Mumbai: BMC demolishes two illegally erected studios in Malad

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday demolished two studios which were illegally erected in Malad's Marve. Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner and his officers took this action on Tuesday against these studios after District Collector ordered them to demolish the structure.

District Collector of Mumbai Suburb issued orders to BMC to raze temporary structures erected at Erangale in Madh Marve. In the letter, Collector stated that Millionaire City studio LLP has been constructed on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 3 without permission.

In the letter, he further stated that Sub-divisional officer of Mumbai Suburbs had visited the place and submitted a report. It has been noticed that BMC had permitted studio owners to erect temporary structures from August 3, 2021 to May 25, 2022 at Erangale village Madh Marve. The collector's order emphasized that the BMC should have taken permission from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) before permitting to erect these structures. The order also stated the area of studios falls under CRZ 3 category and permission should be canceled and structures should be demolished.

Further, the BMC has also demolished M/s Expression studio which has not sought permission from MCZMA for the erection of the structure despite having been informed.

Recently, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal set up a committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Harshad Kale to investigate the illegally constructed studios in Marve, Madh, Erangal and Bhati areas.

Chahal has also directed Kale to suggest what action should be taken against them.

According to the letter of the commissioner, between 2021 and 2022 around 49 complaints have been received by BMC from citizens that thousands of square metres of illegal studios have been constructions at No Development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) in Malad Marve and Madh. Complaints also stated that the constructions have been done without any documents or fake documents with the help of BMC and MCZMA officers. Commissioner has given 4 weeks for the investigation.

Read Also Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC to make organic fertilizer from Nirmalya