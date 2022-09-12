e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2022: BMC to make organic fertilizer from Nirmalya

Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC to make organic fertilizer from Nirmalya

Bhandup, Andheri West and Borivali west are those areas from where BMC has collected maximum Nirmalya.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC to make organic fertilizer from Nirmalya | Twitter/@DighavkarKiran

BMC will make Organic fertilizer from the Nirmalya (Garbage or waste) which was collected at the Ganesh Idols immersion site. BMC has collected 5,49,515 kg Nirmalya from all over the Mumbai during Ganesh immersion site. Bhandup, Andheri West and Borivali west are those areas from where BMC has collected maximum Nirmalya.

During the Ganesh festival, people offer garlands, flowers, Durva and leaves to lord Ganesha. To collect all Nirmalya, BMC has set up 419 Nirmalya Kalash (Big dustbins) in the immersion site of every ward. Till the Anant Chaturdashi, BMC has collected 5.49 lakh Nirmalya from these Kalash. In every ward, BMC has its own organic fertilizers mechanism where all these Nirmalya will turn into fertilizer which eventually will be used in the Gardens of Mumbai.

BMC used 381 dumpers to carry these Nirmalya at fertilizer-making places.

Nirmalya collection:

77,825 k.g.--- from Bhandup West

59,500 k.g. --- from Andheri West

55,700 k.g. --- from Borivali West

Read Also
Mumbai: Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to continue as Maharashtra AG till December end
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Alert Motormen of Central Railway saved 12 lives on railway track in last five months

Mumbai: Alert Motormen of Central Railway saved 12 lives on railway track in last five months

Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC to make organic fertilizer from Nirmalya

Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC to make organic fertilizer from Nirmalya

Taxi, rickshaw unions demand hike in tariff, to meet Industry Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday

Taxi, rickshaw unions demand hike in tariff, to meet Industry Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday

What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

Infrastructural upgradation at Bandra Terminus, few express trains to be partially cancelled on...

Infrastructural upgradation at Bandra Terminus, few express trains to be partially cancelled on...