Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC to make organic fertilizer from Nirmalya

BMC will make Organic fertilizer from the Nirmalya (Garbage or waste) which was collected at the Ganesh Idols immersion site. BMC has collected 5,49,515 kg Nirmalya from all over the Mumbai during Ganesh immersion site. Bhandup, Andheri West and Borivali west are those areas from where BMC has collected maximum Nirmalya.

During the Ganesh festival, people offer garlands, flowers, Durva and leaves to lord Ganesha. To collect all Nirmalya, BMC has set up 419 Nirmalya Kalash (Big dustbins) in the immersion site of every ward. Till the Anant Chaturdashi, BMC has collected 5.49 lakh Nirmalya from these Kalash. In every ward, BMC has its own organic fertilizers mechanism where all these Nirmalya will turn into fertilizer which eventually will be used in the Gardens of Mumbai.

BMC used 381 dumpers to carry these Nirmalya at fertilizer-making places.

Nirmalya collection:

77,825 k.g.--- from Bhandup West

59,500 k.g. --- from Andheri West

55,700 k.g. --- from Borivali West

