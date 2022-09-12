Mumbai: Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to continue as Maharashtra AG till December end

The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday gave its approval for the continuation of Ashutosh Kumbhakoni as the state Advocate General till December 31. The government has kept in abeyance the resignation submitted by Kumbhkoni to the Governor in June after the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Kumbhakoni was first appointed as the AG through the notification issued on June 7, 2017, during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis-led government and continued to hold the post while Uddhav Thackeray led the MVA government which came to power in November 2019.

The law and judiciary department under the MVA rule released a notification on December 7, 2019 saying that the Governor had decided to retain Kumbhakoni as the AG. With today’s cabinet approval, Kumbhakoni will continue to function as AG till December this year.