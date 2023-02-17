Mumbai: BMC demolishes 32 illegal structures on plot reserved for playground in Chembur | FPJ

Mumbai: An open plot in Chembur (west) which has been reserved for a playground, was cleared of encroachment. The plot located in Jijamata nagar measuring around 5,000 sq metres was encroached by huts and some commercial gallas. Around 32 illegal structures were demolished by the BMC under police protection.

Development Control Regulations (DCR) 2034

The plot is reserved for a playground and for various uses in Development Control Regulations (DCR) 2034. "In the absence of any concrete plan to develop the plot, the space was encroached. Some illegal structures had come up on the plot in the past few years making it difficult to use for the purpose," said the civic official. The civic team of 13 engineers, along with 17 employees of different departments, 52 labourers, one poclain, 3 JCB machines, 3 dumpers and Mumbai police personnel were on duty for the demolition drive.



"Even after repeated actions the open plots across the city get encroached and illegal dwellers builds their shanties. So it is necessary to convert such open plots into a playground or for use it for the purpose it is reserved as soon as possible. Once people start using the ground, encroachment will not happen," said a senior civic official.



Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of M west said, "The executive engineer and assistant garden superintendent has been instructed to take necessary measures to protect the plot. We will ensure that the said space will be used only for the reserved purposes."

