Mumbai: BMC corporator seeks monitoring of food delivery personnel in bid to solve rash driving issue

In a bid to address the issue of rash driving in Mumbai, BJP corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Swapna Mhatre has asked the civic body to monitor food delivery personnel who are often seen driving rashly in order to meet delivery targets.

According to a report from The Indian Express, Mhatre has moved a notice of motion in the general body meeting suggesting that the BMC’s no-objection certificate be made compulsory for delivery partners of restaurant aggregators in Mumbai.

Mhatre said that many online food delivery services have set unrealistic delivery targets for executives and to meet the deadlines they often drive rashly and violate traffic rules.

Meanwhile, the compounding fees for various traffic offences, including driving without a licence, was increased by the Maharashtra government dfrom December 1.

As per the notification, the compounding fees of Rs 10,000 will be levied for not providing a way to ambulance, fire brigade whereas unauthorised interference with the vehicles will invite a compounding fees of Rs 1,000. Driving without insurance will be punishable with Rs 2,000 compounding fees, while unauthorised interference with the vehicle will attract a Rs 1,000 fees.

The compounding fees for travelling without ticket or pass on stage carriage buses will be Rs 500, according to the notification.

As per the notification, a driver without licence will attract Rs 5,000 compounding fees, while the owner of vehicle will also invite the same amount of compounding fees for allowing without such a person to drive his vehicle.

The compounding fees for vehicle racing is Rs 5,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second offence and every subsequent offence.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 03:42 PM IST