FPJ-Ed: Maharashtra to decide on reopening primary schools next week, says Ajit Pawar

A decision on reopening primary schools in Maharashtra will be taken next week in a state cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in Pune on Friday.

According to reports, Pawar said that the decision on reopening schools will be taken based on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The state government had earlier decided to reopen primary schools from December 1, but later postponed it to December 15, in wake of the Omicron threat.

Earlier, Pawar cautioned that the virus is spreading fast and therefore there is a need to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol. He said there is also a need for a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic.

Pawar said the information available shows that the fully vaccinated have also got infected with the Omicron variant.

“We have doses available today. I think there is a need to take a decision at the national level in this regard. There are different opinions on it. Only experts who have done research with regard to the infection can talk about it,” said Pawar.

He added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state administration are keeping a close tab on the situation. “The Centre should take a strict stand on patients coming from abroad in various states. It must be ensured that rules are observed strictly at our international airports,” he added

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:25 PM IST