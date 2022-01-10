Mumbai: BMC completes tunneling from Priyadarshan Park to Girgaon Chowpatty of Coastal Road Project

The excavation of the first tunnel from Priyadarshini Park to Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai Coastal Road Project was completed on Monday, January 10, with the help of India's largest 'Mawla' TBM plant.

As part of the 10.58-km coastal road project from Princess Street Flyover at Marine Lines to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the BrihahMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing 2.07-km twin tunnels between Priyadarshini Park to Girgaon Chowpatty passing under Malabar Hill and the Arabian Sea near the coast.

The 'breakthrough' of this tunnel mining work took place today at Girgaon Chowpatty. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who attended the breakthrough event virually lauded his team for taking efforts to achiece this progress.

The CM said, "It is difficult to make dreams come true but I am proud of my team working hard to fulfill these dreams of Mumbaikars."

Uddhav Thackeray further said that the task of connecting the two ends under the sea is very challenging.

In 1995, the coalition government built 55 flyovers in Mumbai but they are not enough now for travelling, the CM said.

The CM assured that the coastal road project will be completed on time.

The Marine Drive-Worli road will be of eight lanes and will connect to the Worli Bandra sealink. The road will start near the Princess Street flyover in south Mumbai. The next stretch from Bandra to Versova is being handled by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The BMC is spending Rs 12,721 crore on this project and there will be no toll for this road. The project, which was the brainchild of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, had faced a lot of opposition from certain south Mumbai residents citing environmental destruction, backed by the ‘Save Aarey’ activists.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 06:01 PM IST