 Mumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway To Grant Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway To Grant Road

Mumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway To Grant Road

This new elevated road aims to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the eastern suburbs to just 6–7 minutes, down from the current 30-50 minutes. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,330 crore, is expected to be completed within three-and-a-half years.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has initiated soil testing for a 5.6 km elevated road corridor from the Eastern Freeway (Orange Gate) to Grant Road. Once the design is finalised, construction is expected to ramp up. This new elevated road aims to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the eastern suburbs to just 6–7 minutes, down from the current 30-50 minutes. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,330 crore, is expected to be completed within three-and-a-half years.

The 17-km Eastern Freeway, which connects the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in the eastern suburbs to PD Mello Road in South Mumbai, faces congestion due to a lack of an elevated road at its western end. This results in long travel times, with the journey to the western part of South Mumbai taking up to 50 minutes.

To address this issue, the BMC proposed to build a new flyover that will link the western part of South Mumbai directly to the Freeway, potentially easing traffic flow and reducing travel time.

The BMC awarded the contract for the elevated road project to the J Kumar-RSP (JV) in March, months after inviting tenders. Sources from the BMC's bridge department mention that soil testing, finalising designs, and other preparatory processes are underway, and construction is expected to begin at full speed soon.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway To Grant Road
Mumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway To Grant Road
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Temporary Traffic Restrictions In Navi Mumbai To Ensure Smooth Election Process; Check Details
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Temporary Traffic Restrictions In Navi Mumbai To Ensure Smooth Election Process; Check Details
'Punjab AAP Govt Has Ensured Job To Youth in Every Village', Says Arvind Kejriwal
'Punjab AAP Govt Has Ensured Job To Youth in Every Village', Says Arvind Kejriwal
Sukhbir Badal Resigns As Shiromani Akali Dal Chief; Elections For New President Likely To Be Held In December
Sukhbir Badal Resigns As Shiromani Akali Dal Chief; Elections For New President Likely To Be Held In December

The elevated road will start from Orange Gate and pass through J Rathod Road, Hancock bridge, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg (over JJ Flyover), Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, ending at Frere Bridge. The other arm will pass via Patthe Bapurao Marg to Diana Talkies Marg at Grant Road. The project will cater to Grant Road, Nana Chowk, Nepean Sea Road, Pedder Road, Altamount Road, Bhulabhai Desai Road and Tardeo.

The BMC had initially cancelled the tender for the elevated road project in February 2023 due to technical issues raised by the Central Railway (CR) and Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) concerning the alignment. These concerns were primarily related to the underground twin tunnel connecting Orange Gate to the Coastal Road at Marine Drive, a project being handled by MMRDA.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Completes Girders Installation On Mith Chowky Flyover In Malad, Set To Ease Traffic By...
article-image

A fresh tender was issued in January this year, incorporating design changes and addressing related works. Since the elevated road will pass through Hancock Bridge, the BMC also had to secure No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from both CR and MPT.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway...

Mumbai: BMC Begins Soil Testing For ₹1,330 Crore, 5.6 Km Elevated Corridor Linking Eastern Freeway...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Temporary Traffic Restrictions In Navi Mumbai To Ensure Smooth...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Temporary Traffic Restrictions In Navi Mumbai To Ensure Smooth...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Aide Held From Punjab

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Aide Held From Punjab

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Maha-Yuti’s Pratap Sarnaik Unveils Manifesto And Report Card...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Maha-Yuti’s Pratap Sarnaik Unveils Manifesto And Report Card...

Goregaon, Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP's Vidya Thakur Faces Tough Battle Against Sena UBT's Sameer...

Goregaon, Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP's Vidya Thakur Faces Tough Battle Against Sena UBT's Sameer...