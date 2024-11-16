 Mumbai: BMC Completes Girders Installation On Mith Chowky Flyover In Malad, Set To Ease Traffic By January 2025
The Mith Chowky flyover is designed with two main arms to ease traffic flow and improve connectivity in the region. The eastern arm begins at Girdhar Park, spans across Malad Creek, and passes above the traffic junction, landing near St. Joseph’s School.

Updated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
The BMC has successfully launched all the girders on the southern arm of the Mith Chowky flyover in Malad (West). This milestone was particularly challenging due to the presence of the Metro 2A line running directly above the flyover. Despite these complexities, the project has made progress, with the flyover expected to be fully operational by January 2025. 

The Mith Chowky flyover is designed with two main arms to ease traffic flow and improve connectivity in the region. The eastern arm begins at Girdhar Park, spans across Malad Creek, and passes above the traffic junction, landing near St. Joseph’s School. This arm will provide a crucial bypass for motorists heading to Malad station and the Western Express Highway, helping to alleviate congestion at the busy traffic island. The southbound arm will offer smoother travel for commuters traveling towards Infinity Mall, Andheri, Juhu, and Bandra, enhancing accessibility to key locations. 

The flyover connecting Marve to the Western Express Highway, with one lane opened to traffic on October 6, faces operational challenges due to its perpendicular alignment and the limited space created by nearby multi-storey buildings. With an estimated cost of Rs. 55 crores, the flyover is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. However, height restrictions imposed by the elevated Dahisar-Andheri (West) Metro-2 project mean that the flyover will only accommodate light vehicles. The entire project is set to be fully operational by January 2025.

Mith Chowky, known for its notorious traffic congestion, is a four-arm junction that manages heavy traffic from Madh Island, Kandivali, Borivali, Andheri, and Versova. To alleviate the long wait times at this bottleneck, the civic body commenced construction of an 800-meter T-shaped flyover on April 11, 2022. 

