 Mumbai: BMC Awards J Kumar ₹1,330 Cr Orange Gate-Grant Road Elevated Road Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Awards J Kumar ₹1,330 Cr Orange Gate-Grant Road Elevated Road Project

Mumbai: BMC Awards J Kumar ₹1,330 Cr Orange Gate-Grant Road Elevated Road Project

The estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs 1,330 crore and is expected to be ready in three-and-a-half years.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC approves contract for running refuse transfer stations |

The contract for BMC’s 5.6 km corridor from Eastern Freeway (Orange Gate) to Grant Road has been awarded to J Kumar-RSP (JV). This elevated road will cut travel time from south Mumbai to eastern suburbs to 6-7 minutes from the current 30-50 minutes. The estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs 1,330 crore and is expected to be ready in three-and-a-half years.

The tender invited in February 2023 was cancelled by the BMC after technical issues regarding alignment were raised by the Central Railway (CR) and Mumbai Port Trust (MPT). The queries were related to the underground twin tunnel connecting Orange Gate to Coastal Road at Marine Drive (a project undertaken by MMRDA). The fresh tender in January this year considered design change and related works.

Read Also
Mumbai Coastal Road Project's 1st Phase To Be Opened In 8 Days: Industries Minister Uday Samant
article-image

As the elevated road passes through Hancock Bridge, the BMC had to obtain an NOC from CR and MPT. As per the new design, the flyover will be made out of steel. The Eastern Freeway connects Eastern Express Highway in the eastern suburbs with P D’Mello Road in south Mumbai, which is invariably congested owing to heavy traffic from other directions as well. As a result, motorists take nearly 45 minutes to reach the western part of the island city.

The elevated road will start from Orange Gate and pass through J Rathod Road, Hancock bridge, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg (over JJ Flyover), Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, ending at Frere Bridge. The other arm will pass via Patthe Bapurao Marg to Diana Talkies Marg at Grant Road. The project will cater to Grant Road, Nana Chowk, Nepean Sea Road, Pedder Road, Altamount Road, Bhulabhai Desai Road and Tardeo.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway Hits Record Highs in 2023-24; 8.7% Surge In Ridership, 14.43% Rise In Revenue

Central Railway Hits Record Highs in 2023-24; 8.7% Surge In Ridership, 14.43% Rise In Revenue

Mumbai: Couple Duped Of $25,000 In Grand Hyatt Hotel Scam; Crime Branch Nabs 3 At Airport

Mumbai: Couple Duped Of $25,000 In Grand Hyatt Hotel Scam; Crime Branch Nabs 3 At Airport

Mumbai: 26,951 Stray Dogs Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines In 5 Days

Mumbai: 26,951 Stray Dogs Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines In 5 Days

Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Krisha Bhandari Embraces Jain Monkhood In Elaborate Diksha Ceremony

Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Krisha Bhandari Embraces Jain Monkhood In Elaborate Diksha Ceremony

Mumbai: BMC Awards J Kumar ₹1,330 Cr Orange Gate-Grant Road Elevated Road Project

Mumbai: BMC Awards J Kumar ₹1,330 Cr Orange Gate-Grant Road Elevated Road Project