Mumbai Coastal Road Project's 1st Phase To Be Opened In 8 Days: Industries Minister Uday Samant

Mumbai Coastal Road's 1st Phase To Be Opened In 8 Days: Industries Minister Uday Samant |

Mumbai: In a major development to city's mega infrastructure plans, the first phase of the highly anticipated coastal road project, connecting Worli with Marine Drive, is on track to be unveiled to the public in just eight days now, announced Industries Minister Uday Samant. However, there is no confirmation on who will be inaugurating the project.

Minister Samant during his speech in the Legislative assembly on Thursday, highlighted that the 10.58-kilometre stretch from Bindu Madhav Chowk in Worli to Marine Drive will drastically reduce travel time, cutting it down to a mere eight minutes. This eagerly awaited infrastructure project aims to revolutionise commuting between two prominent areas of south Mumbai, promising reduced travel times and enhanced connectivity.

Additionally, the project boasts environmental benefits, with fuel consumption set to decrease by 34%. Such improvements align with broader sustainability goals while enhancing the overall commuting experience for residents and visitors alike.

Details On The First Phase Of Coastal Road Project

The first phase of the coastal road project encompasses various essential components, including sections built on reclaimed land, bridges, twin tunnels and three interchanges. These features are designed to optimise traffic flow and ensure seamless connectivity along the route. With vehicles projected to maintain speeds of approximately 80 kilometres per hour, commuters can expect smoother and more efficient journeys along the coastal road.

The concept of the coastal road project was initially proposed in 2011 by the then Chief Minister, Prithviraj Chavan, as a cost-effective alternative to the sea link project. Later, the initiative gained momentum under the BJP-Shiv Sena government, marking a significant milestone in Mumbai's infrastructure development. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent inspection of the project site at Priyadarshini Park displayed the government's commitment to its timely completion.

Issues In Project Completion

Despite initial projections aiming for completion by January 31, delays in construction led to a revised timeline for the project's inauguration. Originally slated for February 19 by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opening of the first phase of the coastal road faced setbacks, prompting officials to recalibrate the schedule. However, with the project nearing completion, anticipation is high for its imminent launch, promising enhanced connectivity and convenience for commuters.