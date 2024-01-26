Mumbai News: 1st Phase Of Coastal Road Project To Be Completed By Early February

Representative Image | File

The BMC has announced that a substantial portion of the Coastal Road between Princess Street and Worli will be thrown open by early February. The southbound carriageway represents the first phase of this monumental project, which is set for completion by May.

The entire Coastal Road project is 84 per cent completed

The project cost of ₹13,984 crore comprises ₹9,384 crore construction cost, remaining as administrative charges, physical, water, sewerage, cost contingencies, supervision, compensation paid for mangroves, and shifting utilities. The entire project is already 84 per cent complete, with tunnel boring operations having successfully completed 100 per cent of the work. The reclamation work follows closely at 97 per cent. The sea wall construction is at an advanced stage of 84 per cent, while interchange development and bridge construction are at 85.5 per cent and 83 per cent, respectively.

To ease traffic congestion, the Coastal Road is strategically designed to enhance connectivity between Mumbai's southern and northern parts. This ambitious project is anticipated to reduce commuting time by 70 per cent and 34 per cent in fuel consumption.

Between Marine Drive and Worli, the travel time will be reduced to 8-12 minutes

Estimated travel time would reduce to 8-12 minutes from 30-45 minutes between Marine Drive and Worli in normal traffic conditions during the day. Mantayya Swamy, the project chief engineer, said that their focus is on expeditiously opening the southbound carriageway. "Given that construction activities on the seaward side of the stretch will persist until May, we are contemplating the installation of a green net on the southbound side. This will minimise distractions for motorists traversing the stretch due to the ongoing construction work on the opposite side," he said.